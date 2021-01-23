The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world. Many people lost their jobs and are now facing the worst financial crisis. Now, food inflation has added more problems. In the last two years, food prices have increased quite a lot, forcing many families to cut down on their daily caloric intake. Even though the government tried to control the prices of essential commodities, it failed to deal with this challenge. The prices of sugar and staple wheat flour have risen again. Similarly, pulses, edible oil and other items are also showing a rising price trend.

It is time the government took strict measures to tackle this major issue.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran