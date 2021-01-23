tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Many people in Pakistan are totally unaware of the dangers of not following SOPs to contain the spread of Covid-19. These people don’t wear masks or avoid shaking hands and hugging each other in big public gatherings like funerals. It is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to issue orders to strictly limit the number of people who participate in funerals in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi