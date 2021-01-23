Sindh govt decides to give control of KIHD to NICVD

The Sindh government has decided that the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) will assume the control of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) in order to uplift the status of the latter’s healthcare services.

Provincial law and environment adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced this to media persons on Friday after inaugurating the newly reconstructed monument at Fawara Chowk in Saddar.

Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the government, said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was unable to properly run the KIHD. “That is why the decision has been taken to transfer the control of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases to the NICVD in order to provide the people of Karachi with an improved and upgraded healthcare facility,” he said.

The monument inaugurated at Fawara Chowk has been built in collaboration with the private sector as part of the “Clean and Green Karachi” campaign of the government.

Different municipal agencies in Karachi have been utilising the government funds available with them and also getting support from the private sector to beautify and improve green belts and parks in their jurisdictions.

The law adviser said that the reconstruction of the monument at Fawara Chowk would not just beautify the main roundabout of District South but would also add to the overall beauty of Karachi.

Talking to media persons a day after the inauguration of the marigold festival under way at the Frere Hall Park, Wahab appreciated the services of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and district municipal corporations, saying that these municipal agencies had been performing their duties well in their jurisdictions.

He said the hustle and bustle of the monumental Frere Hall had been revived on the basis of the services rendered by the Horticulture Department of the KMC. He said the flower exhibition at the Frere Hall was being visited by a large number of citizens, showing well that they keenly wanted to take part in healthy recreational activities.

Wahab said marigold flower exhibitions would also be held in other parks of the city. Barrister Wahab appealed to the people of the city to own the KMC as being their own municipal agency, saying they should also extend support to the its staffers for beautifying Karachi and make it a greener city.

Reference

Talking to media persons, Wahab claimed that no accountability reference had been filed against Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by the National Accountability Bureau. He said NAB had not even summoned the CM in connection with the reported reference. He said merely an inquiry against the chief minister was being conducted by the bureau.