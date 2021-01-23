Covid-19 claims 20 lives in Sindh as another 748 infected

Covid-19 claimed 20 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,875. In the meantime, 961 patients infected with the novel coronavirus remained under treatment at various health facilities, of whom the condition of 874 was stated to be serious and 84 of them were put on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He said 748 new cases of Covid-19 had emerged in Sindh between Thursday and Friday after 6,651 tests were conducted, and it constituted an 11.2 per cent current detection rate. He added that the 20 more deaths had lifted the death toll of Covid-19 in Sindh to 3,875 that constituted a 1.6 per cent mortality rate.

About the recovered patients, the CM said so far 239,934 cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed, of which 91 per cent or 217,863 cases had recovered, including 943 between Thursday and Friday.

Currently 18,196 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, Shah said, adding that of them, 17,222 were in home isolation, 13 at the isolation centres and 961 at various hospitals.

Of the 748 new cases, 573 were detected from Karachi, including 186 from District East, 176 from District South, 74 from District Korangi and District Central each, 43 from District Malir and 20 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had five new cases, Badin and Larkana four each, Jamshoro three, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Khairpur two each, and Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas had one new case each.