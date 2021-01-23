Lahore’s 95pc water is potable: Wasa

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has declared 95 per cent of city’s water potable and said that citizens can drink the water without any fear.

This was announced by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz while addressing a press conference here on Friday. He said that the present government took revolutionary steps in Wasa Lahore.

Wasa MD revealed that the agency started the process of door to door water testing and so far the water supplied to 95 per cent city localities is potable. “Wasa lab follows world class standards and is the first water testing lab in the country to get 17025 ISO certificate,” revealed MD. He said Wasa Lab has also developed sanitizers to prevent corona. As a result of the research, Wasa Lab developed hypochlorous acid (HOCl) which has antiseptic properties and it does not have any harmful effects on human health.

Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Wasa Vice-Chairman appreciated MD and Wasa officials on behalf of the chief minister. He announced that awards would also be given to the best performing employees.