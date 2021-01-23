Teachers flay non-academic duties

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) flayed the move of assigning non-academic duties to schoolteachers and demanded the government let teachers serve students who

already suffered huge academic loss because of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the Punjab Teachers Union leaders Ch Taj Haider and others observed that COVID-19 caused irreparable damage to the students and now when the schools had reopened, Punjab Minister ordered assigning duties to schoolteachers to complete survey of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and online entry of data pertaining to ACRs of employees.

Punjab Teachers Union members said that thousands of posts of schoolteachers were already vacant while schoolteachers were being kept busy in non-academic duties.