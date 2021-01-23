Muzammil consolidates position in tennis trials

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza has all but ensured his place in Pakistan team for the Davis Cup Group I tie against Japan after winning yet another trial match here Friday.

Muzammil got the better of Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-4. In another important match, Ahmed Chaudhry edged out experienced Shahzad Khan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in three-set match to stay in contention to earn a place in the team.

Ahmed, Shoaib, Shahzad, Mudassir have realistic chances of making it to the Davis Cup team while Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil have outside chances. Results: Ahmed Chaudhry bt Shahzad Khan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-4; Mohammad Shoaib bt Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-4.