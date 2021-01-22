KMU nominates for regional network

PESHAWAR: The National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) asked the Khyber Medical University (KMU) to join the regional network of Institution for Evidence and Data To Policy (NEDTP).

A press release said as per the prescribed criteria of World Health Organisaiton, the KMU should be in a formal relationship with the Ministry of Health, either structurally linked with the ministry or having a long-term established relationship and collaboration with it or expected to play a key role in collaboration with the ministry and other key partners to strengthen health policies, monitor and improve their implementation and evaluate the impact on policies on health outcomes.

It added that the KMU has the human resource capacity and technical experience of key steps it has been nominated as a partner to join the NEDTP.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq termed the nomination of KMU as a sign of confidence by the WHO and NHSR&C, saying it was an honour for the varsity to join the regional NEDTP.