Fri Jan 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

Teenager shot dead in Bajaur

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

KHAR: Unidentified persons shot dead youth at Miangano Koroona in the busy Inayat Killay in Khar tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

Local sources said that unknown armed men shot dead 19-year old Ikram, a resident of Miangano Koroona, and fled the scene.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. However, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

