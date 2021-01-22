close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

Officer of education dept found dead

Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

TIMERGARA: The police found the body of an officer of the Education Department at Bandagai Talash in Lower Dir on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Gul Mohammad, a resident of Gul Bela Kotkay village in Munda tehsil.

Gul Muhammad was an assistant sub- divisional education officer ( ASDEO) for Munda Circle and was the father of nine children.

The Talash Police Station registered a case against unidentified killers and started an investigation.

