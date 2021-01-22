Who will pay how much

ISLAMABAD: With Rs1.95 per unit hike in electricity price, consumers will bear the brunt of Rs200 billion in addition to GST, fuel price and three-month adjustments.

According to the breakdown, the new increase will impact all and sundry.

Now a consumer has to pay Rs197.50 for 50 units instead of Rs100 per unit for electricity cost only. For consumers of 100 units, the rate is 5.79 per unit and now they have to pay Rs774 instead of Rs579. For 101 units to 200 units, Rs8.11 per unit is charged but now the consumers will pay Rs2,012 instead of Rs1,622.

Similarly, per unit cost for consumption of 300 units is Rs10.20 per unit. Now the consumers will pay Rs3,645 instead of Rs3,060. For 400 units, the consumer will pay Rs5,600 instead of Rs4,820. For 500 units, they will pay Rs6,580 and for 600 units they will pay Rs9,510 instead of Rs8,340.