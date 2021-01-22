Over 65 shops sealed for SOPs violation

LAHORE:The district administration continued its drive against implementation of Corona SOPs and sealed over 65 shops in various localities of the City here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said 65 shops, stores and cafes were sealed while fines of Rs 64,000 were imposed. AC Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed eight in Model Town Tehsil and AC Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 21 shops and imposed a fine of Rs 39,000. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 19 shops and stores and three restaurants. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops and stores and two restaurants while a fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on overcharging and Rs 10,000 on violation of Corona SOPs.

The shops including Greto Jalebi, Haleem Khas, Haji Baba Fish Khan Main Market, Sabir Dal Rice, Plow House, Asad Mehr Hotel, Karachi Red Rock and Antique Cafe were sealed. Lord Nawaz Khan Mobile, Zahid Mughal Mobile, Hussain Abdullah Garments, Mohammad Hussain Golden Section, Amanat Baba Collection, Mohammad Shaan Punjab Thread Shop, Adnan Ghous Azam Hotel, Ghulam Murtaza Welding Shop, Waqar Ali General Store and Ejaz Ahmed Store were sealed in Shalimar Tehsil.

Umair Jallu Store, Ejaz Grocery Store, Shama Grocery Store, Mohsin Ali Al Makkah Mobile, Asad Crown Juice Corner, Saadullah Fresh Juice Corner, Fahad Tobacco Shalimar Link Road, Yasir Zone Franchise Shalimar Link Road, Ibrahim Style and Lear Shores were sealed on Shalimar Link Road. Unique Bukhari, Butt Sweet & Bukhari, Umair Dada Cloth, Puzzle Shows, Hafiz Sweets, Javed Bhai Cosmetics, Insaf LPG, Western Union, Garment Shop, Grocery Store, Akhlaq LPG Shop, Dada Tea Stall, Fazal Kasuri Qalfi, Salman Brand Shows, Junaid LPG, Bolan Pan Shop, Nadeem Murg Chane, Goga Hotel and Pardesi Hotel were sealed.

Arshad Optical Shop, Hameed General Store, Usman Mobile Accessories, Ittefaq Traders, Moon Cosmetics, TCS Hajir, Bashir Oil Change Shop, Zulfi Pan Shop, Owais Malik Shop, Malik Vegetable Shop, Tayyab Oil Center, Jahangir Vegetable Shop, Khyber Hotel and Mukhtiar Nahari House were sealed.