Chinese investment to strengthen trade ties

Islamabad:Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nrong Rong has said that the investment of Chinese companies in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) economic zones would further strengthen the relations between the two countries, says a press release.

He was talking to Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company (FIEDMC) in an online meeting. Chinese ambassador said he would soon visit FIEDMC economic zones to encourage more Chinese investors to invest in. He added that a ‘webinar’ would soon be organised for Chinese investors in collaboration with FIEDMC.

Briefing him, FIEDMC chairman said that 200 Chinese companies were investing in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a preferential special economic zone to be set up under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that a special one-window center was being set up at FIEDMC for issuing visas to Chinese delegations.