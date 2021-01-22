This refers to the letter ‘Respect SOPs’ (Jan 20) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no doubt that a majority of Pakistanis are not taking Covid-19 seriously. These people are not understanding that our government don’t have proper facilities to fight against the virus effectively. We don’t have enough resources because of which we need extra time to take important decisions. For example, our government couldn’t place the order for the vaccine in a timely manner. On the other hand, almost every other country has started the vaccination drive. Under such circumstances, it becomes all the more important for the people to follow SOPs as it is the only way through which we can defeat this virus.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran