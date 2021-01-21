General Bajwa visits Sialkot

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot garrison on Wednesday.

The COAS was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness. The COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men.

General Bajwa appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. He also lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit. Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.