Yemeni ambassador visits Karachi’s educational institutions

KARACHI: The ambassador of Republic of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi is on an official visit to Karachi from January 19 to 21, 2021, to discuss scientific collaborations.

The ambassador Motahar Alashabi called on Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Head of International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and discussed an extensive collaboration between ICCBS and Yemeni scientific institutions, particularly in molecular biology. Meanwhile, the ICCBS has offered 10 scholarships yearly to Yemeni students for five years in the field of molecular medicine and drug research.

The ambassador also called on vice-chancellor University of Karachi, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi to discuss issues relating to Yemeni students, studying in KU under Pakistan Technical Assistance (PTA) and Technical Education Programmes (TEPs). Later, he visited vice-chancellor NED University, Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and vice-chancellor Dawood University of Engineering, Prof Dr Faizullah Abbasi, to discuss issues being faced by the Yemeni students.

Later, he attended a dinner reception in his honor, hosted by Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig at his residence. The dinner was attended by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Govt, Saeed Ghani, Minister for Education, Govt. of Sindh, Ishtiaq Baig, Hon. Consul of Morocco, Mishal Mohammad Al-Ansari, Consul General of Qatar, Acting-Consul General of Oman Hamood Naseer Sulaiyam Al-Nahdi, Saleem Yousuf, Chairman PCB Cricket Committee, and others.