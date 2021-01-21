UAE envoy visits ‘Panah Gah’ to provide assistance

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the UAE in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, visited shelter home, called ‘Panah Gah’ for the needy, on Wednesday.

The UAE envoy mingled with the people of ‘Panah Gah’. The Covid-19 SOPs were strictly observed on the occasion. The ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, said his visit to shelter home and distribution of sleeping bags has come as part of his mission to support the brotherly people of Pakistan. The ambassador distributed sleeping bags among the residents, and listened to their problems and inquired about their well-being.