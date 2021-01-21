Blackpool sign Everton’s Simms

LONDON: Blackpool have signed Ellis Simms on loan from Everton. The 20-year-old striker will spend the rest of the season on loan at Bloomfield Road and could make his debut in this weekend’s FA Cup trip to Brighton. Simms, who has scored eight times for the Toffees’ under-23s this season, told the club’s official website: “This is a club with great history and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“As soon as I found out about the interest, I thought this is the place where I can improve my game, step on to the stage and show what I can do.” Boss Neil Critchley added: “Ellis has an outstanding goal record at under-18 and under-23 level and I believe he’s now ready for this step into senior football.”