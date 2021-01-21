Without gas

Pakistan has been facing gas shortages for many years now. Almost every government has failed to do anything about this serious issue. Previously, Karachi didn’t face gas loadshedding in residential areas. The only inconvenience that residents face was when CNG stations were out of gas. Now, even residential areas are facing the issue. Gas remains out for long hours, paralysing the lives of the people. The only alternative is to buy cooked meals from outside. But this option is not financially viable for a large number of people. The authorities are requested to have a look at these issues and do something about it.

Mahnoor Jamil

Karachi