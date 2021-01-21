Quick actions

close
January 21, 2021
It was disappointing to learn that the government didn’t place the order for the vaccine in a timely manner. Almost every country has started the inoculation process. Our government needs to take the situation seriously.

Every other day, the number of Covid-19-related deaths is increasing. What is our government doing?

Saba Farooqui

Karachi

