Quick actions

It was disappointing to learn that the government didn’t place the order for the vaccine in a timely manner. Almost every country has started the inoculation process. Our government needs to take the situation seriously.
Every other day, the number of Covid-19-related deaths is increasing. What is our government doing?
Saba Farooqui
Karachi