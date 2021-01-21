Locally produced honey enter trial phase

Islamabad:The climate change ministry has sent three types of locally produced organic honey for a trial to evaluate their quality and taste under Billion Tree Honey Initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details shared by the officials of the climate change ministry, they have received organic honey from three plantations including Robinia, Acacia, and Russian Olive. The initial reviews revealed that all of these nature based types have unique taste, sweetness, and flavour and also possess high qualities as compared to other types being used even in the European countries.

An official said it is initially raw honey and it crystallizes sooner than the pasteurized honey but it is so beneficial for health especially due to its medicinal effects on human health. He said now the relevant authorities would evaluate these types of honey and present their report after which the government would decide to produce them on a commercial basis. The details also showed that the fresh honey contains glucose and other impurities, which form crystallization centres – points and other glucose molecules gather around them. This process creates crystals that begin to subside, gradually changing the structure of honey.

Crystallized honey is not dangerous because this is one of its natural states, which does not have any influence on nutrition, the content of minerals, vitamins, and other useful substances. Asfand Bakhtiyar, an environmentalist, said “The quality of Pakistan's honey is unmatched in the world.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said an exclusive analysis of the production of honey in the country is being done to develop a mechanism that promotes the promotion of the bee flora, the quality of the honey production, the delivery of the beekeepers and maintaining the activity by providing financial resources.