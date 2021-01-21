Another 4 die of COVID-19, 145 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:Another four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,038 and it hints that the second spike of the outbreak is still proving itself deadly in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another 145 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 52,613.

In the last 24 hours, as many as three patients died of the disease in the federal capital from where another 127 cases have been reported taking the tally to 40,304 of which 38,148 patients have recovered while 460 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT has got to 1696 on Wednesday.

The virus, on the other hand, claimed one more life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 578. As many as 18 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 12,309 of which 11,454 have so far achieved a complete cure. The number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi was 277 on Wednesday.

There were a total of 31 patients from the district undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Wednesday while 246 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.