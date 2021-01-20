PPP condemns NAB reference against CM Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party termed the reference filed by NAB in Islamabad against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as an attack on Sindh. Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians, Shazia Marri MNA, reacting to the filing of the reference, said that just yesterday a reference was filed against a senator from Sindh, the Deputy Chairman Senate, Salim Mandviwalla. “Whenever NAB finds Imran Khan in trouble, it starts victimising opposition. The Broadsheet scandal has exposed the NAB completely.” Shazia said the nexus between the NAB and Niazi is a threat to the country’s stability. “Why NAB no t acts on sugar, BRT, flour, LNG and other corruption scandals,” she asked. She said this act reminds the people of Sindh the bitter memories of Rawalpindi.