AJK PM lauds Neelum Valley residents

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has commended the courage demonstrated by the people of Neelum Valley while facing Indian firing across the Line of Control. Addressing a PML-N workers convention here on Tuesday, he said Indian forces have been targeting the civil population of Neelum Valley while the people of this area have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for the people of Occupied Kashmir. He said their sacrifices would not go waste. The government has fulfilled its commitment made with people and mega development projects have been completed for the socio-economic uplift of the state. He said development projects worth four billion rupees were approved for Neelum Valley while 193km roads were completed to provide better communication facilities to people.