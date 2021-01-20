Mufti Qavi harassed me, says Hareem

ISLAMABAD: Social media sensation Hareem Shah and Mufti Qavi have become talk of the town after the former slapped the religious scholar for, what she claimed, his indecent talks and acts.

“I slapped Mufti Qavi, as he was involved in indecent talks and acts,” she said while talking to the local media.

Hareem said she went to a private hotel for recording of a show. She claimed that Mufti Qavi harassed her.

“He was committing acts. I slapped him because of his indecent talk.”

Mufti Qavi was invited by Shah for a program shoot. She said Qavi was treated with honour and hospitality but he harassed her.

Hareem Shah said she not only slapped him, but also beat him with her sandals.

Hareem replied that she will provide audios and videos of all the indecent conversations Qavi had made.

Hareem said she was not afraid of anyone.

Defending his position, Mufti Qavi said he was going to his friend’s home when Hareem Shah invited him to her guest house.

He also claimed that it was Hareem Shah’s secretary Ayesha who slapped him. He also claimed that Hareem Shah did this for her publicity.