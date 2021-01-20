5th death anniversary of journalist marked

BARA: The fifth death anniversary of martyred journalist Mehboob Shah Afridi was observed at the Khyber Press Club in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday.

Mehboob Shah Afridi and 10 other people were martyred in a suicide blast in Karkhano Market in Jamrud tehsil in 2016.

The political leaders including Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, Awami National Party leader Imran Afridi, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) president Attaullah, PPP leaders Wilayat Khan, Abdul Hanan, elders and others attended the gathering.

The speakers said that the tribal journalists had rendered great sacrifices for restoration of peace and tranquility in the area. They added that two journalists from Bara Mehboob Shah and Nasrullah Afridi were martyred during militancy.

Later, MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPA Shafiq Afridi distributed uniforms and stationery among the orphans and poor students on behalf of Mehboob Shah Afridi Welfare Trust.

MNA Iqbal Afridi announced Rs50,000, MPA Shafiq Afridi Rs 20,000 and chairman of the Qaumi Council Bar Qambarkhel Saeedullah Afridi Rs10,000 donation for the trust. ANP leader Imran Afridi, Bara Press Club President Khadim Afridi, journalists including Khyalmat Shah, Kamran Afridi and others also spoke on the occasion.