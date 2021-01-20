Joint efforts stressed to eradicate drug addiction

HARIPUR: The participants of an awareness-raising session on Tuesday termed the concerted efforts on the part of society and law-enforcement agencies imperative for the eradication of drug addiction and pedaling in the district.

The awareness-raising session titled “say no to drug-yes to life” was organised at the district social welfare.

Representatives of law-enforcement agencies, social activists and government officials attended the session.

Speakers said that the menace of drug addiction was more lethal than terrorism as the number of drug addicts was much higher than those who lost their lives in terrorist activities. They said that despite the fact that there were specific laws and over three law-enforcing agencies were there to control the nacro-business the seizure of kilograms of narcotics from the possession of drug peddlers and addicts every year was proof of the fact that the drug peddling and addiction were on the rise.

They said that the growing trend of addiction among the young generation has not only exposed the prevention-related flaws but also rendered the young generation vulnerable to drug abuse.