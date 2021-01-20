close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

PAF dominate 1st day of Alpine Ski Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) skiers dominated the opening day of the 15th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup that got off to a colourful start in Naltar Tuesday.

PAF skiers clinched five gold medals on the first day of the event.

In the men’s slalom category, PAF’s skier Naveed won gold medal, while his teammates Ishtiaq and Ashfaq earned silver and bronze, respectively. The skiers from air force showed their class in the giant slalom category races too as both gold and silver medals were won by Ishtiaq and Ashfaq, whereas Swat’s Ahsan bagged the bronze.

Around 100 skiers from across the country are participating in the winter sports, which are held each year at Naltar ski resort under the auspices of PAF and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan.

