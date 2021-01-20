Misbah not good fit for coaching job: Zaka

LAHORE: Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf on Tuesday said that despite Misbah-ul-Haq being a very good cricketer in his playing days, he is not suited to coaching job.

Talking to media, Zaka said that the main job of the board is to manage and if the management is good then it will also affect the performance of the team but it is being observed that the management is not doing well due to which the decisions are flawed.

He said that they first make wrong decisions and then make more mistakes to correct them.

“When Misbah-ul-Haq was given two posts, I had opposed it from the beginning saying that it was not the right decision. No one can hold two posts so Misbah should have been the only chief selector.”

The former chairman said that Misbah-ul-Haq has been a very good player. “He also led the team very well but coaching is not his domain.”

He said that now the one who plays well is made the captain, adding that being a captain and being a good player are two different things.

“Sarfraz Ahmed was a good wicket-keeper-batsman. He was given the captaincy which affected his individual performance, so when the team lost, he was removed from the captaincy and now it is difficult for him to get into the playing XI,” he said.

Zaka said that Babar Azam is a world-class batsman but the pressure of captaincy will affect his performance. “I am afraid that his performance will be affected after becoming the captain.”