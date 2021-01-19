Low cost plans to maintain traffic flow

Islamabad:Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has formulated low cost traffic management plans to maintain traffic flow and control accidents in the city.

Work on these projects will be started within a week with the help of MPO, said a press release. According to details, CDA has planned to set up several low cost traffic management projects to maintain traffic flow in the city during rush hours.

In the first phase, work will be started on Nazimuddin Road, 7th Avenue and Serena Chowk to maintain the flow of traffic. The said project will be completed by using the missionary and equipment of its own MPO department. A few days ago, the management of CDA has issued instructions to work on the project using its capabilities.