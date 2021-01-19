close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
AFP
January 19, 2021

Trippier’s ban confirmed by FIFA

Sports

AFP
January 19, 2021

MADRID: Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for breaching betting rules has been upheld, after FIFA said on Monday the suspension applies worldwide. Trippier’s suspension from the English Football Association had been temporarily put on hold pending an appeal from Atletico Madrid, which FIFA has dismissed.

