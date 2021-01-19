FB to appoint Turkey envoy

ISTANBUL: Facebook said on Monday it will appoint a representative in Turkey to comply with a new social media law aimed at forcing platforms to quickly remove contentious posts.

The US social media giant’s announcement came a day before it and other non-complying platforms were due to face advertising bans in Turkey. Media freedom advocates view the law as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s effort to limit political discourse and stifle dissent -- a drive that gained added momentum after he survived a failed coup in 2016.