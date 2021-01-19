‘Baby Trump’ blimp acquired by Museum of London

LONDON: The infamous blimp of outgoing US President Donald Trump dressed as a baby could soon greet visitors to the Museum on London, which on Monday announced it had acquired the inflatable effigy.

"Having toured the world, the Trump Baby blimp is now heading to its final resting place, the Museum of London, where it will be conserved and potentially displayed in the museum’s future new home," the museum said in a statement. The institution said in 2019 that it wanted to acquire the blimp, "recognising its importance in the protests" that met Trump during his visit to Britain.

"From the Suffragettes of the early twentieth century to the anti-austerity marches, free speech and Black Lives Matter most recently -- the capital has always been the place to have your say," said Sharon Ament, Museum of London director.