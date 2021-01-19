The PTI has completed two-and-a-half years of its tenure (half of its term). It is disappointing to note that the sitting government, instead of focusing on the promises made with the people of Pakistan, is wasting its energy in non-productive issues. The PTI had always claimed that it was different from other mainstream parties. It is now its turn to fulfil its pre-poll commitments which were undoubtedly pro-people. The most critical area that requires the attention of the PTI-led government is the economy. It is said that a weak economy gives birth to crimes. There has been a considerable rise in street crimes and robberies. The situation can be controlled only if we do something to uplift the economy. The PM and his ministers should hold dedicated sessions/press conferences to share with the public the steps that are being taken by the sitting government to address the country’s critical challenges. Through these steps, many things will start improving. The government in power will also gain the sympathy of the public.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad