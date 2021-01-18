Man rescued; accused held

LAHORE:Sanda police rescued a chained vendor from illegal confinement of accused Yaseen here Sunday.

The victim Zulfiqar went to Chauburji for work where the accused Yaseen along with his accomplice forcibly took him to a shop near Tokewala Chowk and chained him. Police arrested the accused Yaseen and registered a case against the accused.

27 robbers arrested: Sheikhupura District police arrested 27 members of different gangs of robbers and traced 28 cases. Around 60 proclaimed offenders of A category and 191 of B category were arrested. Police arrested 335 illegal arms holders and 118 drug dealers. Besides, 26 kalashnikovs, 210 pistols, 56 rifles, 47 guns, one revolver, 50kg hashish, 1.4kg heroin, and 2,477-litre liquor were recovered. Under National Action Plan, 13 cases were registered for violation of Loudspeaker Act.