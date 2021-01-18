PDM leaders’ frustration clear, says minister

LAHOREProvincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said on Sunday that frustration and desperation of the PDM leaders was clear after being rejected by the general public.

In a media statement issued here he stated that all the gimmicks of the corrupt leadership of the N-League and the PPP, which used the PDM platform for its vested interests, had failed miserably.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed lauded PM Imran Khan for neither taking any pressure nor being blackmailed by the opposition. The PM is determined for strict accountability of looters and plunderers, he added. The N-League and the PPP were continuously deceiving people for the last 40 years as after the plunder of billions of rupees these parties wanted to come into power again with new tactics. He said that both the parties used to hide the corruption of each other but now the era of their political jugglery was over and they would have to be answerable for their loot and plunder. He said that corrupt leadership of the PML-N and the PPP were well aware about the results of their accountability. They would have to give the answer of their leaders’ assets worldwide, he added.