Foggy weather to prevail

LAHORE:Cold and foggy weather continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 4.6°C and maximum was 10.4°C.