Usman Buzdar blasts PDM for hindering development

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one would be allowed to hinder the process of development being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Today a transparent and honest leadership is on the one side and former rulers which are symbols of disgrace on the other side. Unfortunately, PDM has put national interest aside. Usman Buzdar said the people have elected transparency through their votes, not corruption. The opposition is not a threat for the government as this unnatural alliance is fading away with time. The hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” has died its own death.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that the government would complete its constitutional term and those who were obstructing the process of development and progress would get nothing. Desperate opposition has made people disappointed on every national issue and used all its energy only on lip service, he said adding that 220 million people were fully aware of the double standards of the opposition.

The chief minister said that the opposition should keep this in mind that people cannot be served by merely issuing statements but one has to stand beside them. He maintained that the PTI leadership had stood shoulder to shoulder with the people.

He said the government was standing with the people and would continue to do so in future as well while the nefarious designs of PDM would be foiled again. He said that the negative approach of the opposition parties had diminished their remaining credibility among the general public.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition had tried to sabotage national unity for their vested interests. The opposition has compromised on national interests, he added. Practically, the position of the opposition has been zero as the same was making hue and cry and did nothing for the general public. People have been fed up with the politicians having double standards and involved in negative politics. The PTI leadership understands the people’s difficulties. This is not the time for point scoring, said Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister said that the opposition’s cheap politics of creating chaos would not work anymore. Those who made tall claims have been exposed in front of people. Opposition parties have exhibited irresponsibility even in critical circumstances. Time has proved that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken timely decisions.

takes notice: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of torture of a youth in the precinct of police station Chak Jhumra and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed to take strict action against the accused. He directed to ensure justice to the victim. Police have registered a case and apprehended an accused while raids are being conducted for the arrest of others.