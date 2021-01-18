South African cricketers begin training

KARACHI: South Africa cricket team began training here on Sunday, a day after their arrival in the country for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

All the members of squad returned with negative COVID-19 test before their inaugural practice session in Karachi ahead of the two- match Test series, which begins at National Stadium on January 26.

The tourists went to historic Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel on city’s club road for the practice session and trained for over three hours. All the members of the team were present at the nets for session at Gymkhana ground which has become a part of the team’s bio secure bubble.

“It was a light training session to get the players’ bodies moving again. The intensity will increase with each session,” said an official of South Africa cricket team.

The players will continue to train at Karachi Gymkhana till January 22 before they move their nets to National Stadium. —With input from agencies