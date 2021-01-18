‘Clean roads, streets canhelp improve basic infrastructure’

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said on Sunday that efforts are under way for the renovation of roads, flyovers, pedestrian bridges and street lights across the city.

Inspecting the repairs being carried out by the Works & Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, he said that cleanliness is necessary because clean roads and streets can lead to the uplifting of the basic infrastructure.

Ahmed said that carpeting is under way on the service road at Sharea Faisal in the PECHS, adding that development works are being carried out swiftly to facilitate the people.

He said that the people had been facing hardships because the service road was in a deplorable condition. He also said that surveys are being conducted, following which roads are being fixed to make them usable by motor vehicles wherever necessary.

The administrator said that street lights had been made functional from the Memon Gate at the Central Jail Karachi to the Osmania Hospital, adding that street lights were very necessary at the Central Jail flyover because the area receives heavy traffic flow.

He said that construction work is being completed on a priority basis, adding that pedestrian bridges have been established for the convenience of the public. The flow of traffic outside the Aladin Park on Rashid Minhas Road is very heavy and commuters have to use the pedestrian bridge for crossing the road.

However, the pedestrian bridge is in a deplorable condition, so Administrator Ahmed took notice of the situation and directed the Works & Services Department to renovate it at the earliest.

He directed Works & Services Director Shabeeh-ul-Hassan Zaidi to keep one of the tracks open to ensure that the flow of traffic is not affected. He also directed the relevant officials to use standard material for long-lasting results.

He said that the uplifting of the infrastructure is their topmost priority, for which an effective mechanism and appropriate strategies have been devised.