Chaos on roads

Poor infrastructure has left behind Peshawar in a direful condition. Undoubtedly, its BRT project holds a pivotal role in controlling the city’s undisciplined traffic. However, rickshaws still continue to be an inconvenience for Peshawar’s traffic system. According to an estimate, there are more than 80 thousand rickshaws plying on the roads without route permits – the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has issued only 30,000 to 35,000 permits. Two or three rickshaws are registered with the same registration number.

Some people are also involved in the unlawful assembling of rickshaws. The considerable increase in such rickshaws are creating massive traffic jams in areas like Pandu chowk, GT road, Kohat Road, Hashtnagri, etc., and is a big threat to the city’s security. The public demands the government to impose a ban on illegal rickshaws and private taxis in order to control the city’s deteriorating transport system.

Fatima Gillani

Peshawar