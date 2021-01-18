United we stand

This refers to the letter ‘Work together’ (Jan 15) by Engr Asim Nawab. It is true that in our country politicians are always busy in criticising each other. The present government and the opposition parties are always fighting with each other. No one realises that in this war of words, the people suffer a lot.

Instead of resolving the issues faced by the people, politicians give more priority to petty fights. Our leaders must work for the welfare of the nation.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran