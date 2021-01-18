close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
January 18, 2021

Fighting Covid-19

Newspost

 
January 18, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Strict orders’ (Jan 16) by Shakir H Shamim. It is a serious lapse on the part of the government to not have any follow-up plan to ensure that everyone is following Covid-19 SOPs. A majority of people who wear masks do not wear them properly.

Special checks are also needed in marriage halls and funerals where people get together. There have been many instances where people get infected after attending a marriage ceremony or participating in a funeral. Any lenience in this regard may have dangerous consequences in the shape of a surge in infections.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

