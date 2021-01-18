Animals in misery

In Pakistan, zoo animals are living in an unfriendly environment. They are deprived of the basic facilities. Big animals who should be roaming in the wild are being kept in tiny cages. Ideally, their enclosures should have some resemblance to their natural habitats, but, unfortunately, that’s not the case. Last year, an Islamabad zoo was closed permanently for good following public outrage. In that zoo, animals had been living in pathetic conditions. Pakistan had to send two bears and an elephant in different sanctuaries after the court ruled in the animals’ favour.

It is also important to mention that zoos can be a great place to save endangered species. We need to take proper steps to make our zoos a safe place for animals. Sending the animals to other countries raises a big question mark on our abilities as a nation.

Afroz MJ

Kech