JUI-F announces support to PML-N candidate in Nowshera by-election

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani on Saturday announced to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan in the by-election on PK-63 constituency here.

“We will extend full support to the PML-N candidate. We won’t allow anyone to manipulate the polls like those of 2018,” Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani told reporters here.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial head of JUI-F Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman said that the current rulers had put the country's honour and dignity at stake, adding that Pakistan was facing an isolation due to the wrong foreign and domestic policies of the government.

He said the real accountability should be done in foreign funding case, BRT, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree Tsunami.

"What should the Election Commission wait for now? The decisions of the political opponents of the rulers were made in two months while the decisions of the ruling party had been pending for years," he questioned.

Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership would decide on the long march towards Rawalpindi in due course.

"The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been deceiving the masses for the last seven years. Now it is clear to the nation that these people have no agenda for the welfare of the people and no vision to run this country,” he said, adding that the decision to bring a unanimous opposition candidate in the Senate would be made at the PDM summit. Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman said that PML-N and JUI-F had decided to field a joint candidate for PK-63.

He said that the country was sinking day by day as the national economy and honour had sunk at the international level while the PTI government failed to improve the situation. He said those who claimed to have improved the image of Pakistan had further tarnished its image, adding that the development works being started temporarily by the government in the PK-63 constituency were meant to befool the people.

Atta-ur-Rehman said that they would decide together regarding the Senate elections and PTI had lost confidence in its parliamentarians, which is why it was talking about voting in the Senate sometimes on open ballot and sometimes talked of doing it via raising hands. PML-N provincial spokesperson and candidate for the constituency PK-63 Ikhtiar Wali Khan, PML-N leader Abdul Haq, district president Hamza Pervez, Nabi Amin, district amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Qari Muhammad Aslam, general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, Fazal Akbar Bacha and others were also present.