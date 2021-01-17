PML-N devises strategy for rally outside ECP office

LAHORE: PML-N has finalised plan for the upcoming big event of PDM to hold protest outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad on January 19 for which every political party will reach Islamabad to display its strength.

In this regard, a party meeting was held on Saturday at the PML-N Model Town office. The meeting was chaired by Ahsan Iqbal while other party leaders also participated. It was decided that Marryam Nawaz will lead a caravan from Lahore through Motorway and join the Rawalpindi-based main rally of PML-N at some points. All the party MNAs, MPAs and ticket holders will reach Rawalpindi with their supporters in the shape of rallies to join Marryum Nawaz in Rawalpindi.

The meeting also discussed by-elections and as per party sources the committees formed for the by-elections were directed to expedite campaign process. Sources said Ahsan Iqbal told the meeting that full political force will be displayed in front of the Election Commission on January 19, 2021. Later, he said the PML-N will surely win the by-elections. He warned that the rigged government was also trying to rig the by-elections but this time PML-N will give them a tough time. He also directed the party members to remain vigilant as the government may arrest the party workers and leaders to stop them from going to Rawalpindi.