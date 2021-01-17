Starmer speaks of hope for ties with US under Biden

LONDON: Sir Keir Starmer has set out his “optimistic” vision for a wide-ranging new relationship with the United States under Joe Biden.

As the president-elect prepares for his inauguration on Wednesday, the Labour leader declared himself to be “anti-Trump but pro-American”. In a keynote address to the Fabian Society conference on Saturday morning, Sir Keir accused Boris Johnson of getting too close to the outgoing president.

He said the Prime Minister had spent the last few years “cosying up to people who don’t have Britain’s interests at heart — thumbing his nose at our friends, breaking international law and courting the idea that he’s ‘Britain’s Trump’”.

In contrast, he said that under a Labour government, Britain will seek to act as a “moral force for good in the world” after “a decade of global retreat” under the Conservatives.

He drew on the examples of the work done under former Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and urged Mr Johnson to use this year’s hosting of the G7 summit to bring countries together to rebuild after the pandemic.

“Britain needs to seize this chance to lead in the world again, just as Blair and Brown did over global poverty and the financial crisis, that’s what Britain can achieve,” he said.

Sir Keir said he was “incredibly optimistic” about prospects for building a new relationship with the Biden administration, arguing that the UK is at its strongest when it is “the bridge between the US and the rest of Europe”.

“This isn’t a normal transition of power from one president to another. The pictures on our TVs in the last few weeks make that clear. The outgoing president is in the middle of being impeached; charged with incitement to violence, no less. And the US is more divided than at any time I can remember.

“Amid all that, this is a moment of huge optimism. Of hope winning out over hate. And it can also be a turning point. Not just in America but also for Britain’s relationship with the US, and for global politics.”

At the same time the Labour leader said he would look to build a “close economic relationship” with the EU, rooted in shared values with high standards and protections for businesses, working people and the environment. “Of course, Boris Johnson will never do that. He wants something completely different from Brexit. To deregulate, to lower standards, to slash rights,” Sir Keir added.