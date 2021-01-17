A neglected city

It is shocking to see the state of Karachi – the country’s largest city. Each corner of the city is filled with heaps of garbage. Also, broken roads all over the city have made it impossible for the people to have comfortable rides. Why are the authorities not paying attention to these issues? Almost every residential area is facing the problem of broken roads. Residents keep raising their voices against this lack of planning in the city, but it seems that the authorities have vowed to not listen to what residents are saying.

Saba Farooqui

Karachi