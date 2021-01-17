Out of pocket

Since the PTI has assumed power, the prices of basic commodities like flour, edible oils, rice and meat have become out of reach. Low-income households can now only dream of buying these items. Imran Khan had promised to bring change to the country and uplift the standard of living of the people. It is disappointing that every single step that his government has taken has gone against the promises he made during his election campaigns.

If the government doesn’t do anything regarding this price hike, there will be a time when the people would use illegal means to make ends meet. An increase in street crimes, robbery and other theft is inversely proportional to the economic conditions of the country. A weak economy will give birth to a rise in crimes. The government must revise its policies and make sure that all essential commodities are being sold at affordable rates.

Fatima Sarwar

Sialkot