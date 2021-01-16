Gen Musharraf's mother passes away in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Former president and chief of All Pakistan Muslims League (APML) General (R) Pervez Musharraf’s ailing mother has passed away in Dubai, his party spokesperson said on Friday. Zareen Musharraf died at the age of around 100 after prolonged illness, the APML spokesperson Mehreen Malik told national media.

She said the former military ruler received the news of passing of his elderly mother at a private hospital in Dubai, where he has been admitted for medical treatment since 2019.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of General (R) Pervez Musharraf’s mother. He prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace and the family may be given courage to bear this irreparable loss.